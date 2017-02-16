FlatOut 4 will deliver destructive racing this April

The FlatOut series is a racing game but more importantly, it's a crashing game. As the image above demonstrates, you'll be crashing into things at such high speed that the camera may sometimes blur. For those who drive only to crash, April will be a good month because FlatOut 4: Total Insanity will release on Steam.

According to the release, FlatOut 4 will feature 26 cars and 20 "dynamic" tracks. The latter will take place across modes including the benign-sounding derby racing, time trial and arenas, through to the rather frightening sounding assault and carnage levels. There's a stunt mode too, but I daresay the stunts are just a thinly disguised excuse to watch cars crash into things.

To see what this total insanity looks like in action, the trailer is embedded below. While April is the release window, no specific date has been set.