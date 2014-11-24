Flamberge is a tactical RPG, now on Kickstarter

Tireless weekend reporter Tom Sykes alerts me to this: Flamberge, which he describes as "basically Fire Emblem meets Frozen Synapse." That, it seems, is more than enough to make me pay attention.

It's a turn-based tactical RPG that, like Frozen Synapse, features simultaneous turns. You'll be able to map out multiple moves for your party, which will play out at the same time as any enemy units. Winning is less about responding to your opponent, and more about anticipating their actions.

The Flamberge team were hoping to raise $1,500 on Kickstarter. They've already blown passed that, and are now just shy of $6,000. There's still three days left, if you're understandably interested. You can also download a demo here.