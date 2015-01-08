First screenshots released for Tale of Tales' Sunset

Tale of Tales—creators of The Path and Bientôt l'été—have released the first screenshots of their next game, Sunset. Unlike in The Path, the screenshots don't depict the dark and disturbing world of a surrealist fairytale. Instead, they show an apartment. A pretty swanky one at that.

Sunset takes place entirely in that apartment. You don't play as its owner, but rather its housekeeper: Angela Burnes, a US tourist stranded in the fictional South American country after a military coup.

That's the set up. The game itself will see Angela pulled into a revolutionary plot against the country's new dictator. And also, probably, some light housework. It's an intriguing enough concept to have attracted over $67,000 in Kickstarter funding.

Tale of Tales' Auriea Harvey explains that these shots are still work in progress, saying, via a press release, that "they do not represent the final beauty of the game."

"All Tale of Tales games have a really subtle stylisation that may not look real but once you are in these environments, they feel real," writes Harvey. "To pull off this effect in Sunset we’ve pushed the colour scheme to its saturation point with the tones of the evening sky, chic lighting from designer lamps and dramatic shadows."