First Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare patch is now live

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare came out to much fanfare last week, but as is the way, its release hasn't been entirely trouble-free. Activision said a couple days ago that a patch fixing the worst of its problems would be released soon, and as promised, it's now ready to go.

A breakdown of what's been fixed:

Adjustment to the in-game chat names notifications placement.

Fixed Prestige reset issues, including emblems and challenges.

Fixed marksman and camo challenges to not reset when you Prestige.

Connectivity optimizations for game servers.

Fixed issues with Ping Bar not updating correctly.

Fixed stats not accumulating towards leaderboards after Prestiging.

Adjustment to challenges to unlock camos for weapons.

Fixed round-based game modes, affecting Win/Loss ratios.

Implemented ability to unlock eSports Rule options in Private Match.

Fixed weapon reloads counting as speed reloads in certain circumstances.

Added description to reload informing that you can double-tap to speed reload.

Fixed DoubleXP splash, so it doesn't show up in Private Match, Combat Readiness Program, or Exo Survival mode.

Showing 4x or 2x based on whether a loot DoubleXP item exists

Add DoubleXP icon to medal splashes when DoubleXP is active.

Fixed rare save game issue affecting playthrough progression

KC score limit increased to 85 per match.

The biggie in that list would presumably be connectivity optimizations. Activision thanked players for their support and feedback in the patch notes, and said that this update is "only the start." Haven't played Advanced Warfare yet? Check out our review to find out more.