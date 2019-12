Today at its panel at PAX West , Firaxis announced the next new civ in Civilization 6, Kongo. Apparently Kongo was the most requested civ to be added to the game from long time players of the series, so it was only a matter of time. I caught up with Firaxis to talk about what Kongo is like in game, how they fit in with the other civs, and what makes a real world civilization worthy of being added to the game. Watch the video above to see the answers.

You can also watch the reveal trailer for Kongo below.