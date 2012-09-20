Final Fantasy XIV reboot trailer shown at Tokyo Game Show

Square Enix have released a new trailer for their Final Fantasy XIV MMO reboot at the Tokyo Game Show. The overhauled game will launch later this year with PC subscriptions to be paused on September 30 to allow the transition to take place.

Final Fantasy XIV was ... not well received in its original form. Tom described it as "A shallow, slow, grind-heavy MMO crippled by a horrible interface and nonsensical player limitations" in our Final Fantasy XIV review . Can the reboot fix FFXIV's many problems?