FIFA 22 Ones to Watch guide

FIFA 22 Ones to Watch (OTW) are another special type of card in Ultimate Team with which to help your superstar squad ascend to glory. Unlike FIFA 22 ICONs or Hero cards, Ones to Watch are players whose stats change depending on their performance in the real-life season. In other words you could get a great card, one that gets even better with time.

FIFA 22 OTW Team 1 is here, and we also know some other confirmed names to come. So, here's everything you need to know about Ones to Watch.

It's Go Time 👊 #OnesToWatch Team 1's arrived 🔥🙌 Even more to come next week in Team 2 💪 #FIFA22 See what #OTWs are all about + learn more ➡️ https://t.co/LDLuZLh0bE pic.twitter.com/MqnDlS5VIcOctober 1, 2021 See more

FIFA 22 OTW Team 1 is here

OTW Team 1 has arrived. Check out the players who've made the cut and their ratings in the tweet above.

FIFA 22 Ones to Watch: What you need to know

Just in case you've been away from FUT for a while, Ones to Watch cards aren't gold, silver, or bronze, but 'live' in the sense that their stats can improve the better they perform at the new club at which they've recently arrived, with their base stats at least the same as the player's highest In-Form. If you bought the Ultimate Edition you'll get a OTW card free, but it'll be untradeable so you can't make any coins on it.

Anyway, here are the confirmed Ones to Watch cards (some of whom are in Team 1 (above):

Player New team Overall David Alaba Real Madrid 84 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 91 Romelu Lukaku Chelsea 88 Jack Grealish Manchester City 84 Ibrahima Konate Liverpool 78 Lionel Messi PSG 93 Sergio Ramos PSG 88 Georginio Wijnaldum PSG 84 Achraf Hakimi PSG 85 Donyell Malen Borussia Dortmund 80 Denzel Dumfries Inter Milan 82 Anderson Talisca Al-Nassr 82

In terms of what's coming next, here are a few players that could be in Team 2, according to leaks from FUTZone. Also subject to change, naturally.