Fear Magic: the Gathering's new zombie bat

The next phase of Magic: The Gathering is approaching fast. Zendikar Rising brings a host of new cards to decks of all colours. Today we get to reveal a card for my personal fave deck: black. Who can resist the sweet stench of death?

This early-game card should satisfy most players' necromantic urges. The Ghastly Gloomhunter is a two-mana creature with both flying and lifelink, which means you can glide over your opponent's minions and suck the life out of your enemy while healing yourself, one point at a time.

Later in the game you can kick the card to become a 3/3 creature which will heal you up much faster, providing your opponent doesn't block with flyers or reach cards of their own. The kick looks expensive to me at four mana, but it should help keep this card relevant later in the game when you have an abundance of swamps to tap.

Zendikar Rising is the 85th expansion to this venerable CCG, and it's due out on September 25. Take a look at the new card below.