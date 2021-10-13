Far Cry 6 mod lets you change FOV while driving and horsing around

Far Cry 6 has been out for barely a week, and mods have already begun to appear. There aren't many of them yet, but one in particular is sure to make a bunch of players happy. It's an easy fix for a major FOV issue.

Far Cry 6 has an FOV slider, but PC players quickly noticed it was a bit limited. While you can use the slider to change your FOV setting while on foot, the moment you jump into a car or onto a horse your face is slammed back into an extremely oppressive FOV of around 50. That's even closer than the default on-foot FOV setting of 75, which is a bit baffling, and it doesn't matter how much you yank the slider around: You can't change your FOV while in a car or on a horse.

It's irritating, like driving with your eyes smooshed up against the windshield. And on horseback, a lot of your screen's real estate is taken up by the back of your horse's head as you gallop around.

The Far Cry 6 FOV Fixer mod will take care of that annoying problem. It doesn't let you set a distinct FOV value for driving or riding horses, instead preserving the FOV setting you've selected for running around on foot and applying it to everything else.

I tried it out and it works just fine. Above is a little comparison I recorded showing how it looks both pre-mod and post-mod on horseback (I've set my FOV at 110). Much nicer! I hopped into a couple aircraft as well, and it looks like it improves the view inside various cockpits, too, though the difference doesn't feel quite as dramatic.