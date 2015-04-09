Far Cry 4 5K screenshot gallery

Pixel Boost is our weekly series devoted to the artistry of games, and the techniques required to run them at high resolutions. Gallery by James Snook.

To run Far Cry 4 at 5K, you'd either need a 5K monitor or a 2560x1440 monitor using Nvidia's DSR or AMD's VSR. The best way to improve performance at that resolution is to disable soft shadows (which can cut the frame rate in half). Otherwise, SMAA should be all that's needed for pristine image quality at 5K.

These screenshots were captured using a combination of Cheat Engine (to freeze the game) and the in-game camera to hide the HUD. Cheat Engine can also be used to change the time of day, as well as fly o-clip around the environment.