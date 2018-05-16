Fantasy time-hopping murder mystery Omensight is out now

Omensight, which came out yesterday, is how I imagine the film Groundhog Day would've turned out if it was written by a fantasy author. You play a powerful warrior that has witnessed the destruction of the world, and you have to repeatedly relive the day it ended and change the course of history. It all started, it turns out, with a murder mystery, and solving that is the key to saving the world.

You get to choose how to spend each day, so presumably you'll be changing events incrementally until all the pieces fall into place. Moment-to-moment, it'll play like a hack-and-slasher with a skill tree and upgradable weapons, and developer Spearhead Games—of Action RPG Stories: The Path of Destinies—promises "fluid, stylish combat that combines swordplay, magical abilities and time-manipulation".

What sets is apart is the choices you get to make. You'll have to gather information about a character before meeting them, and then when you talk to them you can decide to help or hinder their cause, which impacts the story.

I like the way it looks, especially when it dials up the bright colours and particle effects during combat. Early user reviews are positive, for what it's worth, and if you want to check it out it'll set you back $17.99/£13.49 on Steam, GOG or the Humble Store.