Watch EVE Online's Fanfest 2013 livestream free Wednesday through Saturday

EVE Online developer CCP will be broadcasting the highlights of this year's Fanfest event starting Wednesday. The stream will be free in standard def, while $20 (around £13) will get you the HD stream and a couple in-game EVE items: a Quafe commemorative t-shirt and a Pirate Faction Rookie Frigate.
The cameras will be pointed at Wednesday's live symphony, keynote talks, panels, and Saturday's "Party at the Top of the World" with DJ Z-Trip and the sweaty husks of EVE fans who've just spent an hour bashing their foreheads into invisible foes summoned by Viking metal band Skálmöld.
PC Gamer will be reporting live from the fan gathering in Reykjavik, Iceland. Though it's not listed in the stream schedule, we also hope to hear more about World of Darkness, CCP's vampire-themed MMO based on the pen and paper RPG of the same name.
GMT/PST Wednesday 24th PST
20:45/13:45 EVE TV goes to the Symphony 21:00/14:00 The EVE Symphony 2013
GMT/PST Thursday 25th
11:00/04:00 Welcome to Fanfest 2013 with EVE TV
12:00/05:00 Retribution Roundup
13:00/06:00 Ship Balancing
14:00/07:00 EVE is Real - Bringing FTL to IRL
15:00/08:00 Game Design: Balancing Tears & Laughter
16:00/09:00 Lowsec PvP/Crimewatch
17:00/10:00 (e)Merging Economies
18:00/11:00 DUST 514 KEYNOTE
19:00/12:00 DUST 514 KEYNOTE
20:00/13:00 DUST 514 Reflecting the Universe
21:00/14:00 End of Fanfest Day 1
GMT/PST Friday 26th
11:00/04:00 EVE Economy: A Decade in Review
12:00/05:00 DUST 514 Planetary Conquest in Low Sec
13:00/06:00 DUST 514 Advancing the Core
14:00/07:00 EVE is Real - Asteroid Mining
15:00/08:00 EVE Security
16:00/09:00 Game Design - Live Session
17:00/10:00 EVE Keynote
18:00/11:00 EVE Keynote
19:00/12:00 Dev. & Ops are in a Relationship
20:00/13:00 Remixing EVE: You did WHAT?
21:00/14:00 End of Fanfest Day 2
GMT/PST Saturday 27th
11:00/04:00 Art Panel
12:00/05:00 PvP Tournament Finals
13:00/06:00 PvP Tournament Finals
14:00/07:00 EVE is Real - Space Elevators
15:00/08:00 Games as Art - EVE & other Games at the MoMA
16:00/09:00 Concept Art - Live Session
17:00/10:00 CCP PRESENTS!
18:00/11:00 CCP PRESENTS!
19:00/12:00 Prototyping the Future of EVE
20:00/13:00 EVE TV Reviews Fanfest 2013
21:00/14:00 Party at the Top of the World
00:00/17:00 End of Fanfest Day 3