Surprise, the Fallout Worlds update for Fallout 76 isn't delayed after all, it's out now

Turns out Fallout 76's big season 6 update isn't being delayed as was previously announced. In fact, it's available today, and comes with the Fallout Worlds update that lets you heavily customize your own private server. Check out the new trailer above.

Fallout 1st subscribers already had access to private servers, but Fallout Worlds will now let those players customize numerous aspects of their world. "Public Worlds" are customized servers that are available for every Fallout 76 player and change on a monthly basis.

In private servers, players can change everything from combat rules to C.A.M.P. restrictions (like the need for electricity), camp locations, camp height restrictions, weather, visual effects, creature spawns, unlimited ammo, PvP rules, and even gravity. The only thing worse than a deathclaw is a flying deathclaw.

Public worlds are servers curated and made by Bethesda itself. It sounds like they'll be a taste test for players who aren't subscribed to Fallout 1st. Each public world, which will rotate in and out of availability, will have only a certain number of customization options toggled on. So you might get a public world that shows off just the low-gravity effect on gameplay, while another week you might get a public world where you never run out of ammo. Bring your Fat Man.

The first five public worlds include a non-PvP mode with reduced camp and building restrictions, a "high risk" mode with no fast travel and always-on PvP, and a "Quantum World" with low gravity and a giant nuclear storm. Another called Butcher's Delight will have infinite ammo, "enhanced dismemberment," and other violent delights, but that unfortunately won't arrive for several months.

Players will have create a new character or clone and import their existing character from Adventure mode into both public and private worlds, and progression will remain separate.

Bethesda says it came to the decision to release the season 6 update today after spending more time investigating bugs that were impacting purchased rank-ups. Bethesda now says the issue shouldn't affect any rewards from season 5, but rank-up purchases will be disabled during the start of season 6 until a hotfix can be released. Rank-ups and season 6 rewards can still be claimed through good old fashioned in-game challenges. To make up for the confusion, Bethesda adds that it'll be kicking off double XP and double S.C.O.R.E. challenge events this weekend.

Meanwhile, the new theme for Fallout 76: Season 6 is "the Unstoppables vs. the Diabolicals." Imagine the Justice League, but with older costumes and significantly more radiation. We saw the trailer a few days ago , which shows off new allies and storylines to pursue. That comes with a new scoreboard to rank up with and earn new rewards.

Bethesda has also expanded Fallout 76's Daily Ops events with a new enemy group, locations, and rewards. The game's Nuclear Winter mode has also been deactivated, meaning perk coins have been added to player accounts and cosmetics can now be earned from public events.

You can read Bethesda's full patch notes here , which gets into the nitty gritty details about bug fixes and such.