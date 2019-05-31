Fallout Shelter sequel is adding PvP and more exploration, but it will only be available in China

Bethesda is getting set to launch a sequel to the massively popular Fallout Shelter, but it will start out being exclusively available in China.

Fallout YouTuber JuiceHead has compiled some promotional and early access footage of Fallout Shelter Online, which you can view above. The game looks like it’s taking the core gameplay from the original Fallout Shelter and adding a lot of interesting multiplayer features, such as the ability to battle other players and join guilds. There’s also a big overworld to explore, full of dungeons to send your dwellers out to raid.

As they stand now, though, Bethesda’s plans for Fallout Shelter Online mean it’ll only be available in China, via Weibo's games distribution service. But as JuiceHead notes, it’s a bit odd that the company would produce marketing materials in English for a game that was only meant for a Chinese audience. It’s certainly conceivable that Fallout Shelter Online will at some point be available for audiences beyond China.

It’s the kind of thing that might make for a fun announcement at E3, the “Guess what: You can play it right now” kind that Bethesda likes making from time to time. For now though, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Thanks, PCGamesN.