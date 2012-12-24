Fallout: Nuclear Winter, Part 1 of 5

Christmas. Christmas never changes. Every day this week though, Fallout: New Vegas gets into the spirit of the season as a selection of mods make wishes come true... for better or worse. This silent night though, a woman called Cassidy just stares into another empty glass, killing time in Goodsprings' Prospector Saloon and waiting for a certain someone to finish walking a Lonesome Road.

'Twas the night before Christmas, and all over the Mojave

Not a... um... larvae? Harvey? Sod it, never mind...

Today's Mods: Frozen World , Placeable Christmas Trees