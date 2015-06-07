Fallout: New Vegas beaten in 24 minutes

If you were worried you wouldn't be able to finish Fallout: New Vegas before Fallout 4 rolls out, don't be: it's only around 24 minutes long. Speedrunner Ryderc33 has beaten Obsidian's vast RPG in 24 minutes and 15 seconds, using a recently discovered glitch (a glitch in Fallout: NV, surely not?)

Ryderc33 explains how the glitch works in the YouTube description:

"When you cripple your leg, you get slower, and then when you heal it, you're supposed to get your speed back. By quickloading just before getting crippled, you can confuse the game into giving you the speed back without actually ever losing it (because we don't actually really get crippled). So you get a huge speedboost, and walk at 165% of your walking speed."

In the interest of thoroughness, I tried the above tactic using my actual leg and an actual Range Rover, but I couldn't get it to work. Maybe I did it wrong. Also ow.

Thanks to the above video, Ryderc33 is now the New Vegas speedrun world record holder. They beat their own record set the previous day, while the one before that was achieved six days ago. Those of you more interested in glitchless runs will be pleased to hear that playing it fair only takes Ryderc33 around six minutes longer—you'll find their best glitchless run below.

Thanks, Eurogamer.