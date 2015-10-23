Fallout Beer is a thing

Do you like Fallout? Do you like beer? There's a chance you may like the Venn diagram intersection of these two interests, Fallout Beer, which unlike Nuka Cola is actually a real thing that you can buy and drink. Brewed by Carlsberg, Fallout Beer is a 4 percent ABV pilsner with, we're told, "a refreshing zesty hoppy taste and a floral aroma," available in 330ml bottles.

"This is something of a world-first," Carlsberg UK Corporate Affairs Director Bruce Ray said. "Adult participation in videogaming is a truly social activity, on a par with cinema and music. We’re proud to work with Bethesda to produce a beer Fallout fans can enjoy."

It's 100 percent marketing guffola, obviously, and a bit of a stretch as tie-ins go, but props to Bruce for at least acknowledging that people of legal drinking age do in fact play videogames. That's the good news; the bad news, such as it is, is that Fallout Beer is only available in the UK. It's also not cheap: A 12 costs £30/$46, which is literally double the price of regular Carlsberg where I live—and where I live isn't known as an especially cheap place to buy beer.

Ah, but who am I kidding? If I could buy a case of this stuff, I would. And I bet Tim would too, even though he thinks Carlsberg is muck.

In slightly more relevant news, Bethesda tweeted today that Fallout 4 is now "complete"—all 27 versions of it. It comes out November 10.