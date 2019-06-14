Fallout 76's battle royale mode preview will stick around a while longer

We got a sneak peek of Fallout 76's Nuclear Winter following its announcement at E3. And while the new mode was only supposed to stick around for a week, ending on June 17, Bethesda announced today that the 'pre-beta' (wouldn't that be an alpha?) of Nuclear Winter will remain online a while longer.

"With all the excitement and popularity, we wanted to let you know that the pre-beta sneak peek of Nuclear Winter will remain on and continue to receive updates, so keep sharing your feedback," reads an update on Bethesda's site.

That's cool, especially since Fallout 76's battle royale mode is a lot of fun because it's got so much of Fallout's DNA running through it. Bethesda didn't say if it will simply remain playable until the rest of Nuclear Winter shows up this summer, or if it might be taken offline at some point. We'll keep an eye out and let you know.

As a reminder, you can try Fallout 76, both the main game and battle royale, for free until June 17. It's also 50% off over that same period of time.