Fallout 76 will have a photo mode, complete with poses and fancy filters

Fallout 76 will feature a photo mode complete with filters, poses and frames, and you'll be able to pull it up at any time when you're out in the wild, Bethesda announced at a QuakeCon panel today.

You'll see it first when you shoot your 'ID badge' that will display throughout the game, and after that you'll be able to use it anytime you come across a pretty landscape, or if you just want to pose with the limp body of a dead enemy, arms aloft in celebration.

The photo mode lets you adjust the field of view and change both the expression and pose of your character—you can get them to stare angrily at their Pip-Boy while pointing at their wrist, for example. You can tweak the brightness, saturation and contrast, choose a filter and 'texture' (such as film grain), and add a frame before you snap. You can also get rid of your character model completely if you just want to admire the view.

Your pictures will show up in loading menus when you're fast travelling, and they'll be mixed in with photos curated by the development team.

From the video below, taken from the panel, it doesn't seem like you'll be able to freely move the camera to get the perfect shot, but it's still a nice addition to the series. I don't doubt that filtered Fallout 76 photos will be popping up all over the place come the game's release.

Skip to 55:00 in the video to watch the development team take an ID badge photo for their character, TinkerHell.