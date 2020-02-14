Fallout 76 Wastelanders will let you recruit (and maybe seduce) a bartender for your camp

A couple of weeks ago Bethesda gave us a rundown of the reputation system coming to Fallout 76 when the Wastelanders expansion arrives on Steam this April. This week, they dished up some information about "Allies," a sort of limited version of the NPC companions from previous Fallout games.

From the sounds of things, Allies will serve a few different purposes: they'll hang around your base once recruited, and they'll offer up little missions of the daily challenge variety. Plus, you might even get to romance some of them.

"There are certain Allies who you can only meet by completing their unique introductory quest, like Beckett, a man trying to escape and atone for a troubled past," says Bethesda. "This initial task will begin a questline that takes you deeper into the character’s story as you aid them in their endeavors. After completing a named Ally’s story quests, they will begin offering daily quests that you can take part in to regularly pick up some additional XP and loot."

Once you've won your way into an Ally's heart, you'll unlock an object you can use at your base pertaining to that character. If you recruit Beckett, for example, you'll be able to build Beckett's Bar at your camp, and he'll hang out there serving drinks and helping to defend your camp if it's attacked.

"The better you get to know them, the friendlier they will become toward you," says Bethesda. "Who knows? Maybe your budding friendship will lead to a post-apocalyptic romance."

Finally, Fallout 76 is getting sexy. Granted, Allies don't sound like the most dynamic companions since they're basically just chilling at your camp while you're off running around, but it might still be nice to have some company while you're resting at your home base. However, no matter how many Allies you recruit, only one will be able to inhabit your base at a time.

Fallout 76 Wastelanders is scheduled for April 7.