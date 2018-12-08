Popular

Fallout 76 players are making wonderful postcards from bugs and glitches

Having a most unusual vacation. Wish you were here?

Posted to Reddit by PaulrusKeaton

Fallout 76 has a nice photomode, which is a relief because it's difficult to find a way to compliment the game these days. One of the features of the photomode is the ability to include a little postcard frame around the borders of the pictures you take. Reddit member PaulrusKeaton has been making lovely keepsake postcards from glitches, and other Fallout 76 players are joining in, painting a picture of a vacation gone completely buggy. 

(It helps to enlarge the postcards by clicking the upper right corner, to fully appreciate the glitches.)

Posted to Reddit by Scutshakes

I don't get the feeling these postcards are in any way mean-spirited. Games have bugs, that's just how it is sometimes, and there can be a certain charm in that. Kind of a 'it's better to laugh than cry' attitude. As PaulrusKeaton puts it: 

"But seriously, as much of a buggy, lawsuit-worthy mess this game is, I'm having fun and, while it reflects poorly on the developers that most of the issues were not handled before release—for whatever reason—I hope it all gets fixed soon... and I get $20 worth of Atoms to account for paying full-price. :|"

I'm not sure that last request will come true, but in the meantime I'm enjoying all the postcards, which often involve posing next to enemies who have had AI misfires but also include floating garbage, floating players, and floating corpses. A lot of floating, in fact. Have a look at a few more.

Posted to Reddit by Birg3r

Posted on Reddit by toazd

Posted to Reddit by kdav

Posted to Reddit by -Great-Scott-

Posted to Reddit by PaulrusKeaton 

Posted to Reddit by TheAlp

Posted to Reddit by PaulrusKeaton

Posted to Reddit by Zamach

Christopher Livingston

As staff writer, Chris has a love/hate relationship with Early Access survival games and an odd fascination with the lives of NPCs. He learned how to make animated gifs a while ago and now it's pretty much all he does.
