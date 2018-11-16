Fallout 76 is getting an FOV slider

Fallout 76 will be getting an FOV slider "soon", Bethesda announced today. It won't be part of the patch planned for November 19, which will mostly focus on performance, stability, quest fixes and UI tweaks, but an FOV slider will be added by the end of the year, according to a post on Bethesda's site.

Also planned to arrive in 2018: a push-to-talk option "in the next few weeks" and a stash size increase, though that may take a bit longer.

"The current limit is there for technical reasons, to cap the number of items the game is tracking in the world, including every container and stash," the post reads. "We believe we have some ideas in both the short- and long-term that will address the size without risking stability, but this is one we need to take our time on to make sure it is done right." Still, it's listed as 'before the end of the year' in Bethesda's post.

As for what's coming in 2019, Bethesda covered this recently too: "We’ll see new Vaults opening, new ways to easily improve your C.A.M.P.s, ways to create, team-up, and faction-based PvP, and many more free add-ons we haven’t talked about yet."