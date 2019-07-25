Fallout 76 hotfix removes top players from the map in survival mode

Fallout 76 is going through a rough patch thanks to its last, um, patch. On the plus side, a hotfix arrived today that made a few bug fixes, balance changes, and UI tweaks. Perhaps most importantly, the hotfix made a pretty significant change to Fallout 76's survival mode.

Survival mode is played separately from adventure mode, and on survival servers there's no messing around with a harmless introductory attack to signal that you want to fight another player. It's just all-out PvP, which was great unless you happened to be great at PvP—because the locations of the top three survival mode players were always shown on the map for everyone else to see.

I get the idea—it was done to encourage PvP, and on Fallout's big map it's not exactly common to run into other players. But it's also something of a punishment for being good, because it shows everyone else exactly where you are, which just ain't fair. The hoxfix today keeps the leaderboards, so you know which players are the best, but removes the icons showing their locations on the map. There will probably be far fewer skirmishes in survival mode now, but at least the best players won't have their locations being broadcast anymore.

You can read the rest of the patch notes here.