Fallout 4's unofficial patch nukes dozens of bugs

This week on the Mod Roundup, modders tackle a ton of bugs in Fallout 4 with an unofficial patch that is sure to continue growing over the coming months. We've also got a hefty mod for Doom 3 that overhauls sound, lighting, UI, textures, meshes, and more, without making any changes to gameplay. Finally, some modders bring dinosaur bones—dangerously mobile dinosaur bones—to the surface of the moon in a full conversion mod for Ark: Survival Evolved.

Here are the most promising mods we've seen this week.

Unofficial Fallout 4 Patch

Nexusmods link

Well, this was certainly due to appear. This mod intends to become a massive, comprehensive collection of bug fixes for Bethesda's RPG. Currently there are fixes for object placements, audio bugs, item issues, meshes and textures, quests and NPCs, perks and stats, and much more. It will continue to grow as more items are added. Here's the complete changelog.

Doom 3: Redux

Moddb link

Before the new Doom arrives, why not revisit the last one? This mod makes no gameplay changes to Doom 3 but adds over 600 HD textures, overhauls lighting and sounds, restores cut content, and adds hi-res UI and fonts. It also comes with graphical options like FXAA, FOV, and anisotropic filtering, and includes support for widescreen resolutions up to 4K.

Ark: Moon Survival

Steam Workshop link

In this full conversion mod for Ark: Survival Evolved, dinosaur bones have been found on the moon, and astronauts are sent to investigate. From the cinematic trailer above, it appears the bones aren't simply the remains of lunar dinos, because enormous skeletal dinosaurs are actually roaming the barren satellite. The mod is still in the works, but there's already a server if you want to check it out.