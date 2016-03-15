Fallout 4's Dogmeat wins Best Game Dog at the World Dog Awards

There are few videogame dogs more famous than Fallout's Dogmeat. In fact, I can't think of any. Which is just as well, because Dogmeat recently claimed the title of Top Videogame Dog at the World Dog Awards.

Technically, the title went to River, the real-life inspiration for the latest iteration of the furry Fallout companion who we were introduced to last September. But Dogmeat is the animal that gamers know and love, and I think we have to give credit where it's due. After all, it's not River who's hauling mountains of low-value junk from one end of the Commonwealth to the other, just because you can't bear to leave anything behind.

And yes, the World Dog Awards are a real thing, presented by Iams and The CW network, honoring “some of the most laudable pups on the planet, from the ones who have achieved fame in [the] world of entertainment or on social media to everyday dogs who have had an indelible impact on the lives of their human companions.” Somewhat oddly, the winners were announced in mid-January, but Bethesda didn't say anything about the victory until today.

Congrats to River on winning @TheCW’s Top Video Game Dog for her work in #Fallout4 pic.twitter.com/PMNDcngZqOMarch 15, 2016

Congratulations, Dogmeat! And you too, River. You're a good girl. Yes you are.

Thanks, GamesRadar.