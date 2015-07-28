Fallout 4 modding tools won't launch in November, says Hines

Fallout 4 is exciting for two reasons: one, that it'll probably be a great game, and two, because we'll be able to mod it. The latter is especially important, but don't expect to start tinkering on November 10. According to Bethesda's Pete Hines speaking to IGN, modding tools won't be available from day one.

"Our entire focus is on finishing the game," Hines said. "Nobody cares about mods if the game sucks. This has always been our philosophy. We shift energy to construction tools, the creation kit, and all of that stuff once the game is done, and we start to figure out what all of that is going to look like."

The studio is focused on getting Fallout 4 polished before its release later this year, and once that's done it'll start focusing on the creation tools. It'll be no easy task, since Xbox One users will also be able to access mods.

"The idea is that [the tools] will work on all platforms, but the truth is the system doesn’t exist. It’s still being built and worked on and it’s going to take awhile. It’s going to take clearly into next year because we can’t even start it..."

The Creation Kit for Skyrim didn't launch alongside the main game either – it came out three months later. Hines didn't offer any specific timeframe for the Fallout 4 tools to release, but at least we know for sure they're coming. While we wait, here are the top Fallout 4 mods we're looking forward to.