Fall Guys is getting a new level and bug fixes tomorrow

Fall Guys has only been out for a week, but it's a massive hit and it's already getting a new level. To be more precise, it's really an old level—it's called Jump Showdown and it was in the Fall Guys beta. Tomorrow it'll be added to the regular rotation.

Jump Showdown is a lot like Jump Club, the level where players stand on a round platform while two spinning beams sweep across the surface at different speeds. The beams move faster the longer you avoid being knocked off the edge. The wrinkle in Jump Showdown is that sections of the platform begin to fall away as well, eventually leaving very few places to hurdle the beams. Here's a little look at it:

🚨 We're about to drop a new level into rotation!!! 🚨Jump Showdown - A fan-favourite from the beta! 👑We'll be adding it in our first update TOMORROW! Patch-notes in the thread 😗👌More new levels will be coming soon - along with new features & costumes 👀 pic.twitter.com/zQ4hOI70MPAugust 11, 2020

Along with the new level, some bug fixes will be arriving as well:

Lowered the weighting for Royal Fumble to add more final round variation

Fixed crash at launch with certain regional calendars set in the operating system

Improved messaging for matchmaking and server errors

Fixed physics behaving erratically at high framerate on levels like Tip Toe

Fixed crown in Fall Mountain not being grabbable in rare situations

Addressed some collisions in Block Party allowing players to bypass the blocks

Fixed Parties sometimes failing due to too many requests

Addressed some special characters causing display issues in player names

Fixed Big Tease Achievement not unlocking in specific regions

PC only - Fixed certain game controller models not being detected on PC

There's no mention of any fixes for the cheating issues players have been seeing in Fall Guys, however. Hopefully we won't have to wait too long for some anti-cheating measures: just this morning I spotted a player Hulk-jumping through an entire course of Door Dash.