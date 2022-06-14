Fall Guys gets oddly adorable Halo skins this month

Audio player loading…

The videogames pipe has been springing tiny leaks here there and everywhere recently. This time, it's a collaboration between Fall Guys and Halo.

With Fall Guys set to make its debut on Xbox on June 21, it looks like the bean-shaped lads are having a celebration with some Spartan-themed goodies. The trailer appeared on Mediatonic's Bilibili account (a huge Chinese video-sharing site) and is, in typical goofy Fall Guys fashion, a colourful parody of the Halo 3 "Believe" trailer. It looks like four new skins will be landing: of course there's Master Chief, a Grunt skin, Brute skin and the lovely cat-eared Spartan helmet makes an appearance too. The end of the trailer shows that the event is due to start on June 30.

Not only is Fall Guys coming to Xbox on June 21, but the game is going free-to-play (opens in new tab). For PC, the game is moving over to the Epic Games Store the same day and leaving Steam. You'll still be able to play your Steam copy and it'll continue to receive updates, but anyone looking to pick up the game for the first time will have to head over to Epic instead.