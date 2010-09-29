Fable III is full of British talent

There's some dazzling star quality on show in the latest development video for Fable III. Ben Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Simon Pegg and John Cleese all make an appearance to give some insight into the characters you'll be meeting in your fight to overthrow the evil King Logan. Video below.

Ben Kingsley says that video games "have to become part of the actor's vocabulary. We have to join in or perish," which is exactly the kind of melodrama I'm looking for in my Fable characters. Meet the rest of the superb, if very British cast in the trailer below.