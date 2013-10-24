F1 2013 releases classic cars and tracks as DLC

When you absolutely, positively must take a ride in a 1996 Michael Schumacher Ferrari, F1 2013 has you covered. Developer Codemasters has released a pair of classic 1990s car and track DLC packs, content that has until recently been locked-up in the standalone Classic Edition of the racing sim.

The Classic Tracks pack DLC includes circuits at Imola, the notorious former host of the San Marino Grand Prix as well as Estoril, former home of the Portuguese Grand Prix. A rundown of the cars and drivers featured in the separate 1990s Pack are listed below. The two pieces of new DLC are currently going for $10 each on Steam .

1992 Ferrari F92 A—Jean Alesi & Ivan Capelli



1992 Williams FW14B—Nigel Mansell & David Coulthard



1996 Ferrari F310—Michael Schumacher & Gerhard Berger



1996 Williams FW18—Damon Hill & Jacques Villeneuve



1999 Ferrari F399—Eddie Irvine & Jody Scheckter



1999 Williams FW21—Ralf Schumacher & Alain Prost



When we first heard about the Classic Edition, it stood out to us as a great update to the F1 series, even if it's tough for some of us to look back on the 1990s as a distant, bygone era. You can take a closer look at some of the DLC F1 machines in the teaser trailer below.

