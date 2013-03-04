Explore a malevolent sculpture-thing in the beautiful, experimental Césure

Of all the giant obsidian monoliths I've fallen onto in my time - and I've fallen onto a lot - the pulsating black sculpture at the heart of Orihaus' mesmerising Césure is certainly one of the more unsettling. It's perhaps a bit cowardly to admit to being unnerved by a rock, but when it's a rock resembling something out of an HP Lovecraft story - an alien spacecraft, or a petrified elder god - I think that's an acceptable response.

Césure is an interactive first-person game/not-game/anti-game/experience (delete as applicable) focusing on a huge, monstrous structure suspended in water. After setting the resolution - you're going to want to pay attention to this bit, as Césure looks astonishing at higher settings - you're merely deposited onto the monolith, left to explore it from every angle as it thrums with an arcane energy, as a thing that could be a head suddenly turns in your direction, and as the malevolant whalesong-like soundtrack leaves you in no doubt that this object, whatever it is, is pure evil.

That's pretty much all there is to it, and it's enough. Césure contains a wonderful little pocket world to explore - a world totally worth a visit, if you're at all curious what the inside of the 2001 monolith looks like.

