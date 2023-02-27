Existing owners won't get The Outer Worlds' new fancypants edition for free, but there's a hefty discount

Audio player loading…

The Outer Worlds, Obsidian's satirical super-corporate first-person RPG, is getting a new, polished-up version. The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition will bring you the base game and both DLCs alongside a suite of graphical and gameplay tweaks to make it shine on the current generation of consoles. Not to worry, though, the PC version gets to benefit, too.

The new edition of the game will release on March 7, and promises "Higher resolution graphics, a dynamic weather system, overhauled lighting and environments, improved performance and load times, enhanced details on characters, an increased level cap" and "much more," which isn't massively informative but certainly is tantalising.

There's good news and bad news. The bad news is that, if you already own the base game and all its DLC, you won't just get upgraded to the Spacer's Choice edition for free. The good news is that you will net yourself a pretty hefty discount: Players who own the whole set can nab the upgrade for $9.99 rather than pay the full $59.99 price tag. I guess whether that's good value or not will depend on what "much more" is packing.

For the most part, we liked the original Outer Worlds around here. Tom Senior scored the game 79% in his Outer Worlds review (opens in new tab), saying it might "lack depth," but that it was "fluffy and easy to enjoy". It was a good example of what Tom called "Saturday morning cartoon games," and you could have a pretty good time with it, provided you weren't expecting to have your mind blown.

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition already has a page up on both Steam (opens in new tab) and the Epic Games Store (opens in new tab), so you can head over to the outlet of your choice for wishlisting purposes, if you fancy it. With any luck, it's releasing just in time to whet our whistle for more info on the upcoming Outer Worlds 2 (opens in new tab), which got announced in a very cheeky trailer back in 2021.