EVGA's GTX 1080 FTW DT is just $450 right now

There are rumors that Nvidia's next series of GPUs will launch over the next few months, but the GTX 1080 won't be obsolete anytime soon. Right now you can get EVGA's GTX 1080 FTW card for just $449.99 on the company's eBay store. That's $40-50 cheaper than most other 1080 models at the moment.

This specific card has 8GB of GDDR5X memory (10 GT/s, not 11 GT/s), and a base clock of 1607MHz. It's also equipped with EVGA's ACX 3.0 cooling system and customizable LED lighting. Keep in mind that this is a 'DT' version, which means it's a binned card that could not reach the factory overclocks that EVGA's FTW cards have. Put simply, this will run similarly to a Founders Edition GTX 1080, but at lower temperatures.

Performance of the GTX 1080 remains excellent, and it's typically a bit faster than AMD's top-tier Vega 64. While the GTX 1170 will likely be a faster solution in a couple of months, it will also likely cost more than the $450 EVGA is asking.

You can buy the GTX 1080 FTW from EVGA's eBay store.