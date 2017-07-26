EVGA’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Kingpin is loaded with sensors and costs $1,000

Nvidia's asking price for a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition is $700. That's some serious coin, though if you're really determined to lighten your wallet, EVGA announced a custom model built for overclocking that costs a $1,000.

The new GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Kingpin card separates itself from the pack with EVGA's iCX cooling system. It consists of an edge-plated PCB with an efficient heatpipe layout and new vented heatsink design, die-cast baseplate and backplate, and directed airflow chambers from the cooler's three fans.

Users can keep an eye on things and tweak settings as necessary by way of 9 additional sensors sensors embedded on the PCB. With EVGA's Precision XOC utility, you can keep monitor vitals such as temps and fan speeds, set target temperatures, adjust clockspeeds, and so forth.

Out of the box the card comes factory overclocked with a 1,582MHz base clock and 1,695MHz boost clock. EVGA says the card is guaranteed to overclock to 2,025MHz, though doesn't specify if that applies to the base or boost clock.

The card is fed power through two 8-pin PCIe power plugs. Output options include three mini DisplayPorts, HDMI, and DVI-D.

If you're interested, you can sign up to be notified by EVGA when this card comes in stock.