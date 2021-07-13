EVGA's first-ever motherboard for AMD Ryzen CPUs comes into view

Two weeks ago, EVGA teased the pending launch of a motherboard for AMD's Ryzen 5000 series processors, saying in a video "A new Darkness is coming...," only we didn't get a look at the actual board. Fast forward to now and EVGA's professional overclocking partner, Vincent "Kingpin" Lucido, provided a partial glimpse of the upcoming part.

We only get to see the underside of what is presumed to be the EVGA X570 (or X570S) Dark, with both the Dark branding and AMD's Ryzen logo plastered in white. It's eye-catching for sure, though it won't be visible in a typical PC case—you'll only see it when you unbox the board.

Nevertheless, we can make out a few details in the photo shared to Facebook (via TechPowerUp) with the caption "The red pill," even though we can't actually see the topside. One of the more notable features is the CPU outline with accompanying mounting holes for the cooler. It is rotated 90 degrees from how it is normally situated. This is to accommodate extreme cooling solutions.

It also appears as though there will be just two DIMM slots for the RAM. This is not surprising, since EVGA opted for the same memory slot arrangement on its Z590 Dark motherboard for Intel's processors.

We can also make out what looks to be a robust VRM and a pair of PCI Express x16 slots. And if you direct your attention to those metal contacts in the upper left of the image, it appears there is a 24-pin main power connector, two 8-pin EPS connectors, and a 6-pin PCIe connector to draw power from the power supply unit.

The image provides a partial view of the rear I/O as well. You can see a couple of antenna connectors for the onboard Wi-Fi, as well as a pair of LAN ports (maybe 2.5G), several USB ports, and an assortment audio inputs.

Whenever this board arrives, it will rank as EVGA's first one to feature a chipset designed by AMD, though it won't be the company's first AMD motherboard. Many years ago, EVGA offered an nForce 730a board for Athlon 64 processors, based on an Nvidia chipset.

It's been a very long time, however, and its nice to see EVGA once again embracing AMD's hardware. Now all that's left is to announcing pricing and actually launch the X570/X570S Dark.