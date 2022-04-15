EVGA officially restocks high-end RTX 30-series GPUs at almost normal prices

EVGA has found itself in possession of a bunch of RTX 30-series GPUs for sale and is just selling them straight up on its website . Weird, right? There is no special waiting list, no paid subscriptions to join (looking at you, Walmart and Bestbuy), or any other hoops to jump through. Just add to the cart and start playing Elden Ring.

There are about a dozen or so different cards ranging from an RTX 3080 to the mighty RTX 3090 Ti . EVGA is selling them pretty close to MSRP, which is great because the ones listed here aren't cheap though some of them are offering instant rebates.

We won't list all the cards on the site but out of the ones available here are a few standouts, including an air-cooled RTX 3080 for $919:

You should note that you're allowed two per household, and free standard shipping is provided for EVGA Elite members.

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 12GB | 8960 CUDA Cores | 1800MHz boost clock | 12GB GDDR6X | $1299 $999 at EVGA (save $300) at EVGA

This liquid-cooled RTX 3080 is selling for close to MSRP thanks to this generous rebate discount. The RTX 3080 is hands-down the best GPU you can buy that provides gaming performance at 1080p, 1440p, and even 4K.

Considering that the restock was officially announced yesterday, it's a little surprising that none of the GPUs seem to be sold out yet. This tells us that EVGA has a healthy supply of these upper-tier RTX 30-series graphics in their warehouses.

We don't see any low to mid-range GPUs like RTX 3050 or RTX 3070 here: These more affordable GPUs have been near impossible to find recently, and when we do, they sell out quicker than their powerful (and more expensive) brothers.