All 45 cards now revealed for Hearthstone's One Night at Karazhan adventure

This card is super interesting, for a number of reasons. For starters, it’s the first time a hero skin has also been used a playable card (discounting the Ragnaros/Majordomo interaction). Secondly, Medivh is a neutral legendary, despite being one of World of Warcraft’s most notable Mages. But most interestingly, he brings with him a brand new piece of equipment, in the form of the game’s first ever staff. Medivh’s 7/7 for 8 Mana statline is obviously slightly subpar, so the reason to play him is for the bonus value from equipping Atiesh. If you swing with it, it’s a slightly worse Light’s Justice, but I suppose that will happen in desperation or for the occasional exact lethal. But the real question is how good is the Summoning Stone-style effect it has, which means you get a value equal to the cost of the spell you cast, up to three times. The answer to that is going to depend on what class you put it in.

This is clearly the exciting legendary which Mike Donais mentioned in his interview with us , and he said he was running the card in Priest and Mage. Clearly, to extract maximum value, the answer is to combo it with expensive spells. The Priest dream has to be to play a spell like Entomb on a subsequent turn and get a Sylvanas for free. Mind Control and Holy Fire also suddenly become potentially juicy options too. As for Mage, I don’t see it slotting into Freeze or Tempo, though the idea of getting Deathwing off a Pyroblast is alluring. But a better fit is likely to be the slow “grinder”-style Mage decks which StrifeCro is noted for. In these decks, playing a Blizzard or Flamestrike whilst also developing your board is going to make for big swings. If Medivh does end up being hugely powerful, expect an even bigger uptick in the amount of weapon destruction cards like Acidic Swamp Ooze and Harrison Jones being run. With the amount of Warrior around, they’re already attractive picks. Medivh could make them ubiquitous. Overall, this is a slow card like Rhonin, but a potentially strong and certainly really interesting design.