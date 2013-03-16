EverQuest celebrates its 14th anniversary this weekend with new missions, quests

An MMO reaching the grand old age of 14 is a pretty big deal, so I hope EverQuest's anniversary bash has jelly, cake, pin-the-tail-on-the-goblin, and all the other things that make a party worth attending. The event - scheduled for this weekend - definitely features new "epic ornamentation quests", five player-created missions and all previous anniversary content, so now might be a good time to revisit the planet of Norrath if you've been more active in other fantasy worlds lately.

A few days ago, it was announced that original EverQuest designer Brad McQuaid had rejoined the development team, which may or may not have something to do with the game's upcoming update, Shadow of Fear. In the anniversary post, SOE revealed a bit more about the new content, stating that it will feature "two additional zones [Chelsith Reborn and Plane of Shadow], including even more challenging raid content, spells, and all new AA." That's good, because the old AA was looking a little worn out. Also, I have no idea what AA refers to in that context.

Cheers, Polygon .