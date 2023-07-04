Even though they're smaller, Overwatch 2's story missions still won't be seasonal

By Harvey Randall
published

Another nail in the coffin for Blizzard's PvE ambitions.

mei
(Image credit: Blizzard)

The hits just keep coming for Overwatch 2's PvE ambitions. Its initial plans—which included talent trees and long-term progression—were scrapped in May. Then we found out they'd be charging $15 for a less elaborate version of its promised story campaign. Now, as reported by Gamesradar, they'll be released at a snail's pace.

The announcement came from the game's executive producer Jared Neuss on a Twitch appearance with streamer Emonng. "Don't expect the next [round of missions] in the next season or the next season after that. It's trying to find that balance between getting them in front of players quickly because we love story stuff, and [we want to give] ourselves enough time to make changes or add features." 

He later outlines plans for a more piecemeal story approach: "We're trying to make it so that it doesn't feel like 'and then there's nothing' for a long extended period of time. It's more like 'there's this cool thing!' and 'there's this other narrative thing', 'there's this other narrative thing'—we keep telling interesting stories and moving that all forward."

The response from the community has been an expected mix of anger, disappointment and exhaustion:

See more
See more
See more

While I certainly don't envy the devs inheriting this mess, Overwatch 2 was announced in 2019, and its PvE component was explicitly something the team had been focusing on even after the first game launched. To hear that they need time to "make changes or add features" to content that didn't launch with a reboot of a game they'd intended to use as a platform for it is downright exhausting. How much more time is needed? 

From where I'm standing, Overwatch 2's PvE is now less in-depth than promised, more expensive than anticipated, and slower to release than anyone expected. Perhaps in 2024—given each season lasts about nine weeks—we'll be given a new story mode with some proper polish to it, incorporating feedback from their initial test run. But we'll never see the fully-realised PvE mode that Blizzard promised, and that's a damn shame.

Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

See comments