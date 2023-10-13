Even Counter-Strike's devs called this wonder-bug the 'Smooth Criminal' before they had to beat it

"Release notes for today are up" began the fairly typical message from the Counter-Strike 2 dev team, before things take a turn: "Shamone." The world's greatest competitive shooter has in recent days been delighting players with a bug that has been christened the "Smooth Criminal", after Michael Jackson's dance moves that accompany the song of the same name, and feature exaggerated leaning postures. In-game players have been strafing and, thanks to this glitch, would sometimes appear to glide with the top half of their body leaning out in an odd manner: no doubt a thriller for them, but plain bad and dangerous for those on the receiving end.

Here are a few examples of the bug in action, which of course players have played the song and various effects over:

Michael Jackson peek 😂Smooth criminal 🕺🎥: u/thekappa27#CS2 pic.twitter.com/e1W61ZNoB3October 11, 2023 See more

Michael Jackson peek 😂Smooth criminal 🕺#CS2 pic.twitter.com/qerO2hsT78October 11, 2023 See more

There have also been some community tributes, such as the talented u/eliasdsdf playing along to Smooth Criminal by shooting the bells on Inferno with a silenced rifle. This thing was both very funny, and obviously a bit of an issue. Valve has quickly responded with both an update that has "fixed the "Smooth Criminal" foot pinning bug", and a new banner for the game that features a leaning Jackson-style silhouette. In response to a user saying the bug would be missed, the CS2 account responded "the banner stays".

The full patch notes follow: