EVE Online: Invasion Chapter 2 is coming in November

The second chapter of EVE Online's Invasion expansion is coming next month. Pilots have had their hands full recently with multiple invasions and a communications blackout, and it looks like they won't have much time to rest before the next crisis.

The Triglavians—it sounds like a whisky but is, in fact, a dangerous and enigmatic faction of invaders—will continue their war against New Eden, but pilots will also be able to get their hands on a new enemy ship and use their weapons against them. CCP says the Triglavian Zirnitra dreadnought will be a tricky fight, but the prize will be worth it.

Chapter 2 also brings with it changes to bookmark sharing. It's not as flashy as a new ship, but it's apparently been something players have been eagerly awaiting. The current system lets you share location bookmarks with your corporation buds, but with the update you'll be able to share them with anyone, while also getting more control over how long the bookmark lasts and how they're accessed.

The new player experience is also being tweaked to make rookie pilots better prepared for the spacer's life; veterans, meanwhile, can apparently look forward to more "additions and adjustments" aiming to keep them challenged in the future.

Instead of doing a regular EVE Fanfest this year, CCP went on the road, doing smaller Fanfests around the world, including inside a Finnish EVE fan's house. EVE Fanfest will be back in Iceland in 2020, however, and you can get more details on tickets and dates here.

EVE Online: Invasion Chapter 2 will be available for all players on November 26.