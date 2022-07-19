Audio player loading…

Are your ears begging for some new audio goodness, or have your Discord pals had enough of your old muffled microphone? Then it's your lucky day as PC Gamer is teaming up with Argos and EPOS to give you the chance to win two of our top picks in the PC Gamer Hardware Awards 2021 : the award-winning EPOS H6PRO headset and the B20 microphone. Not only that, but UK dwellers will receive a £250 voucher to spend at Argos, while those outside the UK will receive an equivalent voucher to spend on the EPOS website.

The EPOS H6PRO garnered our Best Gaming Headset award in 2021 and received a great score of 84 in our review . A light, comfortable and premium-feeling wired headset, the H6PRO has both open and closed-back options with lovely balanced sound. The construction quality is solid, with a lovely flexible headband to keep your noggin as comfy as possible during those long gaming sessions.

The B20 streaming mic was awarded our Best Microphone award in 2021 too, along with a score of 86 in our review. With four pickup patterns and excellent sound out of the box, it's a great choice of microphone to add to your gaming setup. You can peep our wonderful former PC Gamer intern Junae Benne showing off both the headset and microphone above, demonstrating her slick smoothtalking skills in the process.

To win these goodies, all you have to do is head over to this thread on the PC Gamer forums, tell us which EPOS product from Argos.co.uk (opens in new tab) is your favourite, and then fill out the widget to enter. Make sure you enter by 11:59 PM GMT on August 17 and complete all instructions for the chance to win. Good luck!

