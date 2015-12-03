Epic's fifth Paragon, Grux, is an axe-wielding space-dinosaur

I predicted last week that Grux, the fifth and final character in Epic's upcoming Paragon, would be "some kind of ugly-ass alien brute." And it pleases me to no end to announce today that I was right. And fine, yes, you can say that my prognostication wasn't all that much of a stretch, given the character's name and the nature of videogames, but you know what? I don't care. I was right.

Grux looks to be some kind of bipedal cross between stegosaurus and a triceratops, with a snapping turtle mouth, primitive warpaint, and a pair of huge axe/hammer-type things that look like they could pancake an Audi with one good swing. His unlocks are similarly subtle: Drink the Spirits, Bloodsoaked Armor, Seek and Destroy, and Incessant Onslaught. It's fair to say that Grux is not likely the kind of guy (or possibly gal) who's going to sneak up on you and do the job quietly.

With the full Paragon lineup—Twinblast, Steel, Sparrow, and Dekker—now unveiled, we will hopefully soon have an opportunity to lay eyes on the game itself. Epic said after the initial announcement of Paragon that it would reveal more about the game later this year, a window of opportunity that is quickly closing. For now, Paragon is slated to go live in early 2016, and you can sign up for the beta at PlayParagon.com.