Epic Games Store is now testing mod support in Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries

Yesterday, the Epic Games Store began testing achievements in Ark: Survival Evolved. Today it announced another big step forward, this time in the form of mod support in the giant fighting robots game Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries.

Mod support is now in beta on the Epic Games Store, starting with Mechwarrior 5. This is an early iteration of the feature, but you can expect to see more titles supported in the future. Keep an eye out! https://t.co/Pmgy9tkI8OJuly 30, 2020

An update to support the implementation of mods has been rolled out, and a dozen mods are already available. Some standouts now available through EGS, as selected by developer Piranha Games, include:

MechCommander Mercenaries by the MCM Team is a recently-announced and highly ambitious real-time strategy conversion of MW5. A complete genre change like this really speaks to the capabilities and flexibility of making mods for MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries in the Unreal Engine!

MW5 Mercs Reloaded by NavidA1, the most prolific creator in the MW5 Modding community, is not just a near ground-up expansion of 'Mechs and the MechLab, but an ongoing rework of many core systems and a collection of great quality-of-life improvements.

MercTech by MagnumForceGB is a comprehensive overhaul of many core mechanics related to 'Mechs and the MechLab, introducing an array of new weapons, equipment, and features inspired by traditional BattleTech systems and rules.

The TableTopRulez Lancemate and Enemy AI Mods by Oraeon1224 are two significant expansions on the AI systems in MW5, bringing greater complexity and visible levels of intelligence to the in-mission AI.

The MW5 Mod Compatibility Pack by Sketch is an amazing effort to increase compatibility between disparate Mods, enabling creators to focus their work and coordinate with other creators to unlock even greater potential in their Mods.

"With access to all Blueprints and Content Assets used to make the game, the MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Mod Editor is more than a basic toolset," Piranha said. "Excluding source code and code modification, it is otherwise a fully featured version of the MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries project used for development."

To see the mods available, pop around to the Mechwarrior 5 page on the Epic Games Store, and take a look at the top, just below the main drop-down menu. Beside the edition you've selected, you'll see "Mods," another drop-down menu that enables you to either browse the existing mods or go straight to the modding toolkit. The mod editor is now included with the game, and will appear in your EGS library as a standalone title.