Epic Games Store freebies this week include Yooka-Laylee

Playtonic Games' spiritual successor to the Banjo-Kazooie series, Yooka-Laylee, is currently free to keep on the Epic Games Store, so there's no longer any reason to abstain from the cheerful 3D collectathon. Our review described it as a "decent revival of the N64-era 3D platformer," so if you've got any lingering fondness for that era it's definitely worth a look.
The other new freebie is Void Bastards, which is a fun and stylish first-person shooter roguelite about robbing spaceships. "A slightly messy first-person shooter lifted by some excellent weapons and a gorgeous art style," so said our review.
Both will be available until August 27, at which point Automachef is next in line for your pile of shame. That goes live on August 27 and is all about building excessively efficient automated kitchens. Check out our Epic Games Store free games list to see what has been given away in the past.