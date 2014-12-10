Elite: Dangerous launch trailer marks Gamma 2.00 update

Elite: Dangerous is less than a week away, and that means it's time for a hard-rockin', stick-yankin', blastin'-guys-into-space-junk launch trailer! Six days between launch trailer and the actually launch is a pretty long stretch as these things go, but Frontier Developments is also rolling out the Gamma 2.0 release today, and in that light it makes a little more sense. The pre-release update is a big one, adding some new ships and content, numerous audio changes, and a list of fixes and tweaks that's longer than both your arms put together.

It's kind of surprising that the trailer is entirely cinematic, and shows off absolutely zero gameplay. Not that it really matters, I suppose. At this point most of us have probably seen plenty of Elite, and we'll see more when it's out on December 16.