Electronic Arts halts all sales in Russia and Belarus

EA says it will not sell games through Origin, the EA app, or "platform partners" while Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues.

Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts has announced that it will stop the sales of games and content in Russia and Belarus as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"We continue to be shocked at the conflict that is unfolding in Ukraine, and join so many voices around the world in calling for peace and an end to the invasion," EA said in a blog post

"We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Our primary concern is the ongoing safety of those in the region, particularly colleagues and partners, and we are seeking to understand how we might best help them further beyond our programs that are already in place."

Game sales, in-game content, and virtual currency sales through Origin and the EA app will be suspended in Russia and Belarus "while this conflict continues," EA said. It is also working with "platform partners" to remove its games from their stores in those regions as well.

Earlier this week, Electronic Arts removed Russia and Russian clubs from all active versions of its FIFA games and NHL 22. CD Projekt has also halted sales of The Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077, and all games distributed on GOG in Russia and Belarus, and earlier today Microsoft announced that it has suspended sales of products and services in Russia, joining major commercial players including Airbnb, Spotify, Volkswagen, Oracle, Netflix, Nike, and Boeing. Numerous other game studios have also spoken out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and many are raising or donating funds to support victims of the war. 

