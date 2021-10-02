Popular

Elder Scrolls Online's infernal Deadlands expansion hits in November

The Bounties of Blackwood event will lead into the next chapter in the Deadlands.

Elder Scrolls Online players are getting ready to venture into Oblivion, specifically into Mehrunes Dagon's Deadlands, the fiery realm of destruction. An event called Bounties of Blackwood will run until October 12, and that ties directly into the prologue, An Apocalyptic Situation, a quest available through the Crown Store.

The Deadlands DLC expansion is set to launch on November 1. It can be bought through the 

The Deadlands expansion will take place in places like The Burn, The Sever, and the mystic city of Fargrave as players go up against Mehrunes Dagon—who long time Elder Scrolls fans have fought before, most famously in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Some areas familiar to players of Oblivion will, like as not, show up again in the Deadlands expansion.

The Deadlands will be the wrap-up to the year long Gates of Oblivion expansion story, which saw players explore bits and pieces of the Deadlands before now. This end to the expansion takes place entirely in the Deadlands.

Infernal realm of Deadlands from the Elder Scrolls Online

(Image credit: ZeniMax Online Studios)

