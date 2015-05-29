EA's new Need for Speed will require an internet connection to play

The first gameplay trailer from the rebooted Need for Speed won't be released until mid-June—that would be at its E3 presser—but ahead of that, Electronic Arts is dropping bits and pieces of information about the game on Twitter. The reboot will have a proper single-player mode, the publisher said, but it will also require an internet connection to play.

"We can confirm that, yes, a connection will be needed to play the game," EA revealed. "To deliver the best experience possible and make playing with friends more rewarding, an online connection will be required."

In separate tweets, EA expounded upon the benefits of online play, including "more variety and a more rewarding experience with friends," who will be "part of your narrative experience." The new Need for Speed will also make use of the AllDrive system, first seen in Need for Speed: Rivals, that seamlessly blends the single and multiplayer game modes.

And there will be a single-player mode, although nothing is known about it beyond the fact it exists. One thing there won't be, somewhat surprisingly, is a cockpit view. "You'll be able to choose from multiple camera angles, but the cockpit view didn't make it in this time," EA tweeted.

Further information relating to cars, customization options, physics, music, and a possible beta will be revealed "in the coming weeks." Electronic Arts' E3 press conference will take place from 1-2 pm PT on June 15; the full schedule of pressers is available here.