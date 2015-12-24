EA says Star Wars Battlefront won't get Force Awakens DLC

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is a huge hit, and given the proximity of its release to that of Star Wars Battlefront—November 17 for Battlefront, December 18 for TFA—you'd think that some part of the new film would eventually make its way to the game. After all, EA plans to add new weapons, vehicles, heroes and villains through at least four separate expansions, none of which have yet been revealed. Under the circumstances, it's a perfect, and perfectly obvious, tie-in.

Even so, it doesn't look like it's going to happen. The Battle of Jakku DLC connects the game loosely to the film, but that's apparently as close as the two are going to get.

@r3b3lspy Star Wars Battlefront is set during the original trilogy.December 24, 2015

"Our team is focusing on the original trilogy for this release of Star Wars Battlefront," EA wrote in a separate tweet that it posted in reply to multiple inquiries. That could be taken as good news, as it implies that some future edition of Star Wars Battlefront will include material from The Force Awakens. But bear in mind that it could go the other way, too. Angsty Anakin DLC, anyone?

No, probably not.